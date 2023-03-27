IYC chief Srinivas in line of fire over sexist remarks against Smriti Irani

New Delhi, March 27
The BJP’s ongoing offensive against the Congress over “defamatory remarks on Modis by Rahul Gandhi” intensified on Monday over Indian Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas’ sexist remarks against Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.
Srinivas, while addressing a rally in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi who lost his Lok Sabha membership following two-year sentencing in a defamation case by a Surat court, made unsavoury comments involving Irani.
The BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya hit back saying in a tweet, “This uncouth, sexist man is President of the Indian Youth Congress. डार्लिंग बना कर बेडरूम में… This is the level of discourse, when referring to a woman minister, just because she defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.
A frustrated Congress is hurtling down the path of irrelevance.”
Former Defence Minister AK Antony’s son Anil Antony also slammed Srinivas for his comments saying in a tweet, “Shameless people.
From the day I resigned from my party roles, my inboxes and comment sections are flooded with filthy abuses from their underlings.
Being an uncultured gutter mouth even if one can’t make any political argument of substance has become a basic criterion of the new @INCIndia @INCKerala. 2024 would be a great chance for the great people of India to send this den of negativity to the dustbin of history.”
The BJP is planning a massive offensive against the Congress over the level of political discourse with Srinivas as the new centre point and Rahul Gandhi dominating the larger formulation.
Meanwhile, IYC chief Srinivas refuted the allegations and posted an old video from his public rally on Twitter.
संघी नही सुधरेंगे,— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) March 27, 2023
आधा अधूरा नही पूरा बयान चलाओ,मैंने 2014 के पहले दिए जाने वाले आप लोगों के बयान को ही Quote किया है
जो Rs 400 LPG सिलिंडर वाली 'महंगाई' आप लोगों को 'डायन' नजर आती थी,
आज आप लोगों ने उसी 'डायन' महंगाई को Rs 1100 LPG के रूप में 'डार्लिंग' बनाकर बैठाया हुआ है। pic.twitter.com/e4sxstLL95
