 Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…' : The Tribune India

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

Government refutes allegations as 'outright lie'

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

Jack Dorsey. Reuters file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

Twitter ex-boss Jack Dorsey has triggered a political storm by alleging that India exerted pressure on the microblogging website to go soft during farmers’ protests in 2020-2021, a claim that the government on Tuesday rejected as an outright lie.

The former Twitter CEO in a TV interview in the US alleged that “during the farmer protest Indian government pressurised Twitter and said we will shut down Twitter in India, raid the homes of your employees if you don’t listen to us”.

India reacted sharply with minister of state for IT and electronics Rajeev Chandrashekhar calling Dorsey’s comments a plain lie.

“This is an outright lie by @jack - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history,” the minister said tweeting “facts and truth” about Twitter.

Chandrashekhar said Twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continuous violations of India law.

“This is an outright lie by @jack - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history Facts and truth @twitter undr Dorsey n his team were in repeated n continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied. No one went to jail nor was twitter "shutdown". Dorseys Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law. It behaved as if the laws of India did not apply to it. India as a sovereign nation has the right to ensure that its laws are followed by all companies operating in India. During the protests in January 2021, there was a lot of misinformation and even reports of genocide which were definitely fake. GoI was obligated to remove misinformation from the platform because it had the potential to further inflame the situation based on fake news. Such was the level of partisan behaviour on Twitter under Jack regime, that they had a problem removing misinformation from the platform in India, when they did it themselves when similar events took place in the USA. To set the record straight, no one was raided or sent to jail. Our focus was only on ensuring the compliance of Indian laws. There is ample evidence now in public domain abt Jacks twitter's arbitrary, blatantly partisan n discriminatory conduct and misuse of its power on its platform during that period. Twitter under Dorsey was not just violating Indian law, but was partisan in how it was using "deamplify" n deplatforming of some arbitrarily in violation of Art 14,19 of our constitution and also assisting in weaponising of misinformation. Our govts policies remain clear for all Intermediaries operating in India - compliance with laws to ensure Internet is Safe&Trusted, Accountable . #SafeTrustedInternet,” tweeted the minister.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

2
Trending

Video: Bride seen riding scooter without helmet, Delhi Police reaction will leave you in splits

3
Punjab

Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

4
Punjab

AAP government acting against Constitution by not furnishing information, says Punjab Governor; CM Bhagwant Mann hits back

5
Haryana

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

6
Entertainment

Netizens blame Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s dismissal at WTC 2023 final

7
Punjab

Three drug smugglers arrested for shooting at locals in J-K's Samba; 2.8 kg heroin seized

8
Punjab

Delhi court refuses to grant transit remand of KTF operatives Amritpal and Amrik Singh to Punjab Police

9
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

10
Nation

NIA releases CCTV footage of March 19 violent protest at Indian mission in London, seeks public help to identify culprits

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

Government refutes allegations as 'outright lie'

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat to evacuate people living within 10 km from coast

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat to evacuate people living within 10 km from coast

Authorities in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, De...

As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra

As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra

They have been demanding procurement of sunflower at MSP and...

Canada to provide appropriate remedy to 700 Indian students, largely Punjabis, facing deportation over fake documents

Canada to provide appropriate remedy to 700 Indian students, largely Punjabis, facing deportation over fake documents

They filed visa applications 2018 onwards till 2022 through ...

Police clear site outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala of protesting farmers

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

They had been sitting on dharna since Thursday


Cities

View All

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Notorious peddler Pehalwan among 4 more held from Delhi

Scanners to be installed at Golden Temple entrances

Amid portal issue, colleges begin offline registrations for new session

Tarn Taran residents take out march against drug abuse

‘File FIRs over fake SC certificates’: Dalit organisations stage protest

'File FIRs over fake SC certificates': Dalit organisations stage protest against PunjabGovt

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

CBI investigates ‘manipulation’ of Wildlife Board meeting minutes

Chandigarh’s first synthetic jogging track inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Man found murdered in Burail, wife held

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Relief for M3M Group owners in PMLA case

Ghaziabad blaze kills 2

4 shootout accused held

Efforts to make Delhi stray-free, says Mayor

Nothing ‘Smart’ about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Oman agents charged up to Rs 5L for return; 18 FIRs lodged in Punjab

2 teenagers drown in Hoshiarpur canal

Missing for past 8 days, youth found dead in canal

Youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

No breakthrough in ~8.49 cr heist

No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist

2 hook loaders flagged off

57 child labourers rescued

Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project nears completion

Rs 5 lakh, gold looted; daughter-in-law held

Police clear site outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala of protesting farmers

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

PSPCL work takes a hit as farmers continue protest

Safai sewaks, sewermen protest outside Fatehgarh Sahib MC office

Planning board chief hears out Bhaironpur residents