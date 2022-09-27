Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200-cr PMLA case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 26

A special court today granted interim bail to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Fernandez got the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 by Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who posted the matter for hearing on October 22.

On August 31, judge Praveen Singh had taken cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary chargesheet. She reportedly admitted to have received gifts from Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Paulose.

