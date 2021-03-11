Jail assistant superintendent held for helping conman in Delhi prison

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

The Delhi Police have arrested an assistant superintendent of national capital’s Rohini jail for allegedly helping conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the prison, officials said today. The officer has been identified as 57-year-old Prakash Chand, who was arrested on Sunday for his alleged role in the case.

In the FIR, Chandrasekhar was accused of cheating and extorting money from Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Religare Shivinder Mohan Singh. Singh was arrested in October 2019 in a case of alleged misappropriation of Religare Finvest Ltd’s funds. Chandrasekhar and his accomplices allegedly took money from Aditi Singh posing as government officials and promising to help her husband in getting bail.

Chandrasekhar allegedly made spoof calls posing as a Central government official from the jail to persuade Aditi to transfer money.