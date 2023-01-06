Jains vs tribals as tourism halted at shrine site

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The stage was set for a potential standoff between Jains and tribal bodies of Jharkhand after the Centre on Thursday stayed all tourism activities at Parasnath Hill, which houses the world-famous Sammad Shikharji Jain shrine.

The Union Environment Ministry, in an office memorandum, asked the state government to take steps immediately to protect the sanctity of the shrine and halt tourism activities, as sought by the Jain community across the country. But several tribal bodies, led by the Santhal tribe, claimed that Parasnath Hill was actually “Marang Buru (a hill deity revered by the tribals)’ and staked claim to the hill. The tribals warned of an agitation if their demand to “free the area” was not met.

“There will be a revolt in five states if the government fails to free Marang Buru,” warned Naresh Kumar Murmu, working president of the International Santhal Council.

Jains across the country had started an agitation, demanding the scrapping of a 2019 Jharkhand Government notification designating Parasnath Hills as a tourist place. The Jains feared that this could lead to arrival of tourists who might consume non-vegetarian food and liquor at the holy site, thereby hurting their religious sentiments.

Jain community members today met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav leading to the ministry direction to Jharkhand asking the state to stop all tourism activities in the eco-sensitive Parasnath Hills.