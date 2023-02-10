Jairam blames PM for 'inaction' in Adani case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Continuing its tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Adani-Hindenburg issue, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday asked the PM three fresh questions on the subject.

What’s stopping govt? What is the leverage Adani Group exercises that has prevented the full force of India’s regulators from unravelling the truth. Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader

Ramesh wrote that on July 10, 2021, the Ministry of Finance had admitted in Parliament that the Adani Group was under investigation for violating SEBI regulations. Yet Adani Group stock prices were allowed to spiral.

“When will SEBI be held accountable for this serious lapse? Did the Modi government put pressure on SEBI to go slow in its investigation?” Ramesh asked.

Accusing the group of manipulating stock prices using offshore shell companies and related parties, Ramesh said a case in point was that of the Monterosa group that had owned as much as $4.5 billion (Rs 37,000 crore) of Adani Group stocks.

“The CEO of this supposedly independent firm is allegedly linked to a fugitive diamond merchant whose son is married to Vinod Adani’s daughter,” Ramesh said asked what is the leverage that the Adani Group exercises that has prevented the full force of India’s regulators and investigative agencies from unravelling the truth.