Jairam Ramesh accuses Piyush Goyal of instigating BJP MPs to disrupt Kharge's speech in Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 27

Congress general secretary and chief whip of the party in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh on Thursday accused Commerce Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal of instigating BJP members to disrupt Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's speech.

"BJP continues to cross all limits of decency and decorum in Parliament. Today morning no less than the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal actively instigated BJP MPs who then obstructed Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge-ji from speaking in the Rajya Sabha to raise INDIA’s demands for PM's statement on Manipur and for a discussion on it thereafter", Ramesh today said in a tweet.

Following chaotic scenes in the Rajya Sabha, the morning session of the Upper House was on Thursday adjourned twice.

