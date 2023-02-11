Jairam Ramesh ’s posers to PM Modi on Adani link

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday posed three fresh questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his "Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun" series. He asked PM Modi to contracts given to Adani in silos, renewable energy and airport sectors.

AI may add $957 bn to economy by 2035

Citing NASSCOM data, the government said employment from artificial intelligence-based technologies in India was estimated at about 4.16 lakh professionals. The growth rate for the sector is estimated at 20-25 per cent. "AI is expected to contribute an additional USD 957 billion to the India's economy by 2035," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The ministry approved the implementation of the National Programme on Artificial Intelligence for the development of AI-based solutions and ensuring the responsible use of AI.

RS takes up resolution on Sachar report

The Rajya Sabha on Friday took up Private Members' Resolution urging the government to implement the recommendations of Sachar Committee report and others that have discussed educational and social backwardness of Muslims. The resolution was moved by Abdul Wahab of Indian Union of Muslim League.

Govt ready for any Covid eventuality

The Union Government is fully prepared to tackle any Covid outbreak in the country, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, in a written reply, told SAD MP Sukhbir Singh Badal. He said 4,135 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants with a capacity of 4852 MT of medical oxygen had already been sanctioned to enhance institutional in-house capacity. Also, more than four lakh oxygen cylinders and 1.43 lakh oxygen concentrators were being provided to states to tackle any shortage of medical oxygen.