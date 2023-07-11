Jaishankar files papers for RS seat from Gujarat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 10

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha poll from Gujarat, which will take place on July 24, if required.

Jaishankar was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP’s state unit president CR Patil. Jaishankar submitted the nomination papers to returning officer Rita Mehta.

TMC names six The TMC on Monday announced the candidature of Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale for the upcoming RS poll

Six RS seats from West Bengal will fall vacant on August 18

Talking to reporters at the Vidhan Sabha complex in Gandhinagar, Jaishankar said he was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leadership and the people of Gujarat for reposing faith in him and giving him another chance to represent the state in the Upper House of Parliament.

Jaishankar said a neighbouring country had posed a challenge of terrorism, but the government was dealing with it strongly.

“I got a chance to be part of the changes seen in the past four years, especially in the foreign policy. I hope and expect to contribute to the development of the country under Modi’s leadership,” he said, adding that he was fortunate to represent Gujarat, considered a model state not just in India but also globally for its schemes and developmental projects.

The last date for filing nominations for the RS poll is July 13 and the deadline for withdrawal is July 17. Polling will be held on July 24, if required.