Jaishankar flags separatist, anti-India activities at meeting with UK minister

New Delhi, May 29
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday flagged the issue of Indian Missions in the UK being under the threat of separatists and anti-India elements when UK’s Minister of State Tariq Ahmad called on him.
“Underlined the obligation to ensure security of our diplomatic missions and prevent misuse of democratic freedoms,” tweeted Jaishankar after the meeting with Lord Ahmad. “Discussed a broad range of issues, from FTA and South Asia to Indo-Pacific and G20,” he said.
“We discussed the importance of strengthening of our long-standing bilateral relationship and progressing the FTA,” tweeted Lord Ahmad, who is on a five-day visit to promote science and tech cooperation. India has been repeatedly pressing for concrete action against the vandals of the Indian flag as well as the High Commission premises.
