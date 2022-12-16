Jaishankar: No end to battle against terrorism

New Delhi, December 15
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday warned the world that combating terrorism was a battle from which there was no respite.
“The world cannot afford attention deficits or tactical compromises. It is for the UN Security Council to lead the global response in this regard,” said the minister while delivering a statement at the UNSC briefing in New York on “Global Counter-terrorism Approach: Challenges and way forward”.
Before Jaishankar delivered the statement, the UNSC heard Anjali Kulthe, a valiant victim of the 26/11 terror attacks, who shared her recollection of the human cost of terrorism.
Pointing out that India faced the horrors of cross-border terrorism long before the world took serious note of it, he said the briefing was a part of India’s efforts in the UNSC to re-invigorate the counter-terrorism agenda.
It is overdue because the threat of terrorism has actually become even more serious. While Al-Qaida, Da’esh, Boko Haram and Al Shabab have expanded, “we cannot forget that old habits and established networks are still alive, especially in South Asia. The contemporary epicenter of terrorism remains very much active, whatever gloss may be applied to minimise unpleasant realities,” he said in a hint at Pakistan.
