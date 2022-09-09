Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh call on Japan PM, discuss bilateral partnership

PTI

Tokyo, September 9

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called on Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and underlined the importance of closer coordination of policies and interests of the two nations to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Singh and Jaishankar attended the 2+2 Dialogue along with their counterparts from Japan -- Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defence Minister Hamada Yasukazu -- on Thursday.

"Pleased to call on PM Fumio Kishida at the conclusion of our 2+2 meeting. Underlined the importance of closer coordination of policies and interests of India and Japan at this time," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Expressed confidence that the vision which he and PM @narendramodi have articulated will be realised early," he said.

Singh in his tweet said the India-Japan partnership would have a defining role to play in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Singh during the meeting also extended condolences on the "sad demise" of former prime minister Shinzo Abe. Abe died on July 8 after he was shot at a political campaign event.

During the second 2+2 Dialogue, India and Japan on Thursday agreed to further enhance their security and defence cooperation, including holding the first Air Force fighter exercise. They also reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based global order that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

