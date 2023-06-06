Jaishankar: Rise of India is unstoppable

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

The rise of India is unstoppable and the country is taking its place in the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while addressing the diaspora in Namibia on Monday.

“With proud Indians contributing abroad and growth taking place at home, we are very clear that the rise of India is unstoppable. Today, we are the most populous country, we are the fifth largest economy and we will hopefully become third very, very soon...Today, India is taking its place in the world and that is something which all Indians should be very proud of,” he said.

Jaishankar recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s observations during his 2018 Africa visit, where he had said, “We (India) are here (in Africa) but we are different from others who came before us. The difference is that we are here to listen to you. To ask you about your requirements. And whatever we do will be in response to your priorities.”

The EAM also expressed grief over the lives lost in the train tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday and said “a lot of leaders from all over the world and the Foreign Minister from here (Namibia) also expressed solidarity and sent sympathy”.