Jaishankar to take part in BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting on Thursday

China holds the chair of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) this year

Jaishankar to take part in BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting on Thursday

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Beijing, May 18

China will host the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting on Thursday via video link in which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will take part along with his counterparts from the five-member bloc, a top Chinese official said on Wednesday.

Besides Jaishankar, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the meeting which would be chaired by China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

During the meeting, the BRICS Foreign Ministers will have a “BRICS+” dialogue with their counterparts from emerging markets and developing countries, he told a media briefing here.

He, however, did not disclose the names of the countries taking part in the BRICS Plus dialogue.

Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uruguay and Egypt have been previously admitted as members of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), further expanding the bank’s global outreach.

China holds the chair of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) this year.

About China’s expectations of the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting, Wang Wenbin said that the meeting will send a “clear message” of unity and make preparations for the annual summit of the five-member bloc.

“We will send a clear message of BRICS countries working together in solidarity, upholding true multilateralism, staying united in fighting COVID-19 and promoting peace and development,” Wang said.

“More importantly, we will make good preparations for the BRICS Summit,” he said.

This year’s summit is being held in the shadows of Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine.

“BRICS is a cooperation mechanism of emerging markets and developing countries with global influence,” Wang said.

“In the face of the once-in-a-century pandemic and changes, the BRICS mechanism is of special and importance significance for deepening cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries and promoting post-COVID world economic recovery,” he said.

The Foreign Ministers meeting was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping during China’s chairmanship of the five-member bloc in 2017, he said.

Under the strategic leadership of BRICS leaders, the foreign ministers’ meetings have played an important role in strengthening political mutual trust and deepening political security cooperation among the five BRICS countries, Wang Wenbin said.

“As the BRICS chair for 2022, China looks forward to enhancing communication and coordination with fellow BRICS partners on the new features and challenges of the current international situation and major international and regional issues,” he said.

On the sidelines of this year’s foreign ministers’ meeting, a “BRICS+” dialogue will be held for BRICS foreign ministers and foreign ministers of some emerging markets and developing countries to have an in-depth exchange of views on global governance, he said.

“We believe this dialogue will further enhance solidarity, build consensus, and give emerging markets and developing countries a bigger say in global governance so as to better safeguard common interests,” Wang Wenbin added.

#brics

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab farmers end protest after state government accepts several demands

2
Punjab

Amid buzz over new AAP state chief, Rajya Sabha nominees, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets party brass in Delhi

3
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

4
Haryana

High Court stays IAS officer Ashok Khemka's arrest in Haryana recruitment 'scam'

5
World

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

6
Nation

Face of Gujarat's Patidar agitation Hardik Patel quits Congress

7
Punjab

More forces for Punjab ahead of Operation Blue Star anniversary

8
Punjab

Punjab farmers spend night on Chandigarh-Mohali border, eat langar for breakfast

9
Punjab

Protesting Punjab farmers denied entry into Chandigarh, squat at Mohali border

10
Punjab

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa fumes as BJP to ‘go solo’ in Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection

Don't Miss

View All
Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

73-yr-old bizman wins four gold medals in swimming
Jalandhar

73-yr-old Jalandhar bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Dog in China raise three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become tigers dinner’
Trending

Dog in China raises three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become their dinner’

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window
Trending

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Top News

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch

'The fire was brought under control but this morning it star...

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'; submits resignation to Prez Kovind

His over five-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins wit...

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

India started receiving the delivery of S-400 missile defenc...

China building new bridge near Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh: Satellite imagery

China building new bridge near Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh: Satellite imagery

Bridge is being built amid lingering standoff between Indian...

12 labourers killed in wall collapse at factory in Gujarat

12 labourers killed in wall collapse at factory in Gujarat's Morbi district

PM Modi announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of ...

Cities

View All

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Amritsar roads turning into death traps; 6 deaths reported in last 7 days

Tarn Taran: Property dispute claims widow's life, three booked

Man shot dead in Amritsar, another hurt

Missing Amritsar doctor's body found from canal

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Farmers’ protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Farmers' protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Protesting Punjab farmers denied entry into Chandigarh, squat at Mohali border

IT professional from Chandigarh found dead in Noida flat

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh Covid cases

Weekly vax count drops 65% in Chandigarh

Delhi’s municipal corporations to be formally merged on May 22

Delhi’s municipal corporations to be formally merged on May 22

Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'; submits resignation to Prez Kovind

DU's Hindu College asst professor booked over 'objectionable' post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling'

Nine newly appointed judges of Delhi HC take oath; working strength reaches 44

AAP MLA detained for obstructing DDA’s demolition drive at Kalyanpuri: Delhi Police

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

18-acre land cleared of illegal possession in Nawanshahr

73-yr-old Jalandhar bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Jalandhar: Constable suspended for creating ruckus

Hoshiarpur land scam: Closure report rejected, Vigilance Bureau constitutes fresh SIT

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Two smugglers held with 30-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Banker kidnapped, killed in Khanna

Six Nihangs held for youth’s murder in Ludhiana village

57-yr-old woman ends life in Ludhiana

Patiala: Youths don’t care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Patiala youths don't care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

4 years after spillage in Beas, fine still ‘due’

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

Patiala: 44 donate blood at camp