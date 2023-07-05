 Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24 : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24

Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24

New party heads appointed in 4 states

Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24

(From left to right) G Kishan Reddy, D Purandeswari, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 4

Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP on Tuesday appointed new chiefs in four states, including former Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar in Punjab, kick-starting the organisational overhaul and signalling an impending Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Jakhar, 69, who joined the BJP in May 2022, replaced Ashwani Sharma as the Punjab BJP chief and will face the onerous task of leading the saffron party in 2024 and expanding BJP prospects beyond the current two Lok Sabha seats (Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur).

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will be the BJP chief in poll-bound Telangana, relieving popular Bandi Sanjay Kumar, whom PM Narendra Modi had singled out for generous praise in the last party national executive meet held in Delhi. Kishan Reddy will now resign as minister, paving the way for a Cabinet reshuffle, with more ministers expected to join the BJP organisation ahead of the General Election next year. Springing a surprise in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP has named D Purandeswari, daughter of late CM NT Rama Rao and the sister-in-law of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, as the state chief. She has been relieved as BJP general secretary, a charge she assumed in 2020. The reins of Jharkhand BJP have gone to state’s first CM and tribal stalwart Babulal Marandi, who had quit the BJP to form Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik in 2006. Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s persistence, Marandi merged his party with the BJP in 2020 and was made the state Leader of Opposition. He is expected to expand the BJP’s tribal base in the state.

In two other significant orders, BJP chief JP Nadda nominated former Andhra CM Kiran Reddy as a party national executive member and former Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender as the chairman of the party’s Telangana election management committee. Of the six new appointments, four involve leaders who joined the BJP from other outfits—Jakhar was Punjab Congress chief; Purandeswari MoS for HRD in Congress-led UPA regime, joined the BJP in 2014 to protest Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation; Kiran Reddy was a former Andhra CM of Congress and Rajender was a TRS veteran until he was dropped from the K Chandrashekar Rao cabinet in May 2021.

Rajender joined the BJP in June 2021, soon after being sacked. As the BJP broke from convention (the party normally does not hand over major organisational roles to party hoppers), sources said states where it was experimenting were the ones where it had low electoral presence and massive expansion scope.

In Punjab, the BJP has only two of 13 Lok Sabha seats; in Telangana, it has four of 17. In Andhra, the BJP drew a blank in the 2019 LS polls, bearing the brunt of the TDP’s 2018 exit from the NDA. Sources said Jakhar, with a rich political legacy of father Balram Jakhar who was Lok Sabha Speaker for nearly nine years, is seen as an acceptable face across all communities in Punjab, despite being a Hindu leader. Jakhar had in the last BJP national executive meeting openly batted for the need for a “healing touch for Punjab”, urging the ruling BJP to adopt an all-inclusive strategy for the border state, “which still bears the wounds of terrorism days”.

In Telangana, the BJP seeks to make inroads across castes — with Etelas comprising over half the state’s electorate, Kappus (Bandi Sanjay’s segment) making up around 11 per cent and Reddys 5 per cent. Purandeswari’s entry, however, raises question marks on the TDP’s rumoured return to the NDA, considering her politics has been anti-Chandrababu.

In Telangana, ripples of Bandi Sanjay’s sacking are likely to be felt with sections already questioning the appointment of Rajender, an outsider, as the election management chief. “This will demoralise cadres,” said a leader close to Bandi, who, with his ground outreach and yatras, had even caught the PM’s imagination. Sources, however, said he was unable to take all factions along. Some opposition leaders in Telangana said the latest appointments appeared to suit KCR-led BRS, which might return the favour by expanding in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region to help the BJP in 2024. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already accused the BRS of being BJP’s B-team, a charge the BJP and the BRS have rubbished.

Of 6 appointees, four outsiders

  • Sunil Jakhar, Congress ex-MP, joined BJP in May 2022
  • Kiran Reddy, Andhra ex-CM (of Congress), joined BJP in April 2023; appointed BJP national executive member
  • Etela Rajender, Telangana ex-Health Minister (of TRS), joined BJP in June 2021; will head Telangana election management committee
  • D Purandeswari, former UPA MoS, joined BJP in March 2014; will head Andhra unit

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Why Justin Trudeau appears 'soft' on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

2
Punjab

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

3
Diaspora

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

5
Punjab

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

6
Diaspora

US condemns vandalism, attempted arson against Indian Consulate in San Francisco

7
Amritsar

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

8
Punjab

Supreme Court surprised over Punjab and Haryana HC verdict awarding different jail terms to persons convicted of same offence

9
Punjab

CBI books 2 each from Punjab, Delhi for alleged visa fraud to help minor to get to Europe

10
Punjab

AAP takes control of Moga MC as no-confidence motion is passed against Congress mayor

Don't Miss

View All
Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

Top News

Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend meeting in Mumbai; Ajit group also issues notice for its meet

Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend meeting in Mumbai; Ajit group also issues notice for its meet

Pawar senior named Awhad as chief whip after nephew Ajit Paw...

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral

A case has been registered against the accused under section...

‘Threat’ to diplomats, Canada envoy called

'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called

Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of ’24

Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24

New party heads appointed in 4 states


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Panic in Kot Khalsa area after snake pit found inside manhole

SGPC commemorates 1955 police attack on Golden Temple

Knotty Affair: Parks in Power Colony in Amritsar cry for maintenance

Pathetic Parks: Wires put on poles by private firms go unchecked in Joshi Colony in Amritsar

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Four-fold hike in rent, Night Food Street kiosk goes for Rs 5.15 lakh in Chandigarh

Panel takes notice of report on dog attack in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Zirakpur complex

Summer camps help enhance students’ confidence: Education Minister

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

Health of Sisodia’s wife deteriorates, hospitalised

Peddler held with 19-kg marijuana

AIIMS students among 4 NEET 'impersonators' held

Cow vigilante, 20 others 'snatch' cattle; booked

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

Cable mess: Milap Chowk entangled in wire webs

Six women held for house theft in Jalandhar

Driver dies as 2 trailers collide head-on

Rubber traders allege closure of 325 hawai chappal units in 7 yrs

District logs ~19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

District logs Rs 19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

15.8 mm rainfall brings some respite from heat

PAU guards protest regularisation process

Giaspura Gas tragedy: Magisterial probe finds none responsible

ishmeet singh road: Slow traffic flow due to electric poles irks commuters, traders

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Rain triggers power cuts, leaves roads waterlogged in Patiala

Vigilance Bureau looks into allegations against Patiala ex-Mayor

Faking own death: One more suspect lands in police net

District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, team visits jails