Jamia professor held in Rs1-lakh bribery case

New Delhi, March 16
The CBI has arrested Khalid Moin, a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, Jamia Milia Islamia University, and his two accomplices in connection with a Rs 1 lakh bribery case.
The other two accused are Abid Khan and Prakhar Pawar, who are employees with an Okhla-based architecture firm. CBI officials said Khalid Moin allegedly gave a structural stability certificate to the builder of the Chintels Paradiso Housing Society in Gurugram, where a tower collapsed in February. But the professor’s arrest was not connected to the house collapse, they said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...
AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet
Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...
Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR
A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...