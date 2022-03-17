Jamia professor held in Rs1-lakh bribery case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

The CBI has arrested Khalid Moin, a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, Jamia Milia Islamia University, and his two accomplices in connection with a Rs 1 lakh bribery case.

The other two accused are Abid Khan and Prakhar Pawar, who are employees with an Okhla-based architecture firm. CBI officials said Khalid Moin allegedly gave a structural stability certificate to the builder of the Chintels Paradiso Housing Society in Gurugram, where a tower collapsed in February. But the professor’s arrest was not connected to the house collapse, they said. —