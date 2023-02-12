Jamiat chief: India belongs to me as much as to PM

New Delhi, February 11
It is wrong to suggest that Islam came to India from outside; it is very much a homegrown religion, a religion of this country, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani said on Friday.
“India belongs as much to me as as it does to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat,” Madani said.
He was addressing the annual general session of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani faction) at Ramlila Grounds here.
Madani said India was the first homeland of Muslims.
“To say that Islam came from outside is wrong and is historically baseless. Islam is a religion of this country and is the oldest one,” he said at the 34th general session of Jamiat which began here.
