Jammu and Kashmir integral, inalienable part of India: MEA

New Delhi, January 5
India asserted on Thursday that Jammu and Kashmir is its “integral and inalienable” part in the face of certain comments on the region by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
“We have reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an inalienable and integral part of India. Article 370 is entirely a matter of India as well as our Constitution. It is our sovereign matter,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a media briefing.
“We do not see what is their locus on this,” he said when asked about Sharif’s tweet on Thursday urging the global community to play its part in “giving” the people of Kashmir their “right to decide their destiny”.
Sharif also referred to India’s decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
On August 5, 2019, India announced the withdrawal of the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and its decision to bifurcate the erstwhile state into Union territories.
Till then, Jammu and Kashmir had enjoyed the special status that was granted to it under Article 370 of the Constitution.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...