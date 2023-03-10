Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to visit India on March 20, 21

New Delhi, March 10
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will pay a visit to India on March 20 and 21 to explore ways to expand bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including trade and investment.
The Japanese Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties.
“Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio will pay an official visit to India on March 20 to 21,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
“During the visit, he will hold talks with Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Both sides will discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest,” it said in a statement.
The MEA said the two leaders will also discuss priorities for India’s presidency of G20 and Japan’s presidency of the G7.
