Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on 2-day India visit from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will pay a two-day visit to India from Saturday for the 14th India-Japan summit with PM Narendra Modi. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the summit, to be held on Saturday, would focus on strengthening bilateral ties in diverse areas and advancing cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

The situation in Ukraine is also likely to figure in the Modi-Kishida talks.

Prime Minister Modi would hold a virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on March 21 to explore ways to further expand bilateral ties between the two nations, Bagchi said.