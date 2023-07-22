JD(S) to work with BJP in Karnataka

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 21

In a sign of things to come, the Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday announced its decision to work alongside the BJP in the Opposition in the Congress-ruled Karnataka.

Party leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy made the official announcement a day after the party’s legislative body met to take a call.

Will party join NDA? Party leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy, however, did not comment on whether the JD(S) would join the NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections though he threw adequate hints of that possibility.

There are still 11 months to go for the Parliament elections, Kumaraswamy said, advising patience.

“As both the JD (S) and the BJP are opposition parties, inside and outside the state Assembly, it has been decided to work together in the interests of the state,” said the former Chief Minister.

Kumaraswamy led a JD(S)-Congress government in the state from 2018 until July 2019 when defections from both camps helped install a BJP government under veteran BS Yedyurappa. In the recently concluded Karnataka elections, the Congress bagged 135 of the 224 Assembly seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) its lowest ever 19.

