 JD(U) frowns upon Nagaland unit’s support to government : The Tribune India

JD(U) frowns upon Nagaland unit’s support to government

According to a statement issued by the JD(U)’s national general secretary in charge for the North East, Afaq Ahmed Khan, the party’s Nagaland state committee has been, therefore, dissolved

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PTI file



PTI

Patna, March 8

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) on Wednesday described as “high indiscipline” and “arbitrary” the support extended by its Nagaland unit to the newly formed government in that state where the NDPP-BJP alliance returned to power.

The JD(U) had bagged one seat in the recently held elections to the 60-strong assembly of Nagaland, where the NPP-BJP alliance has been voted to power for the second time in a row.

“The central party comes to know that Nagaland state president of our party (has) given a letter of support to the Chief Minister of Nagaland without consulting the central party, (which) is high indiscipline and arbitrary. So, the party has dissolved the Nagaland state committee with immediate effect,” the statement said.

The JD(U)’s support is understood to have caused an embarrassment to Kumar, the supreme leader, who had snapped ties with the BJP last year, vowing to defeat it by uniting the opposition in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The NCP, NPP, Naga People’s Front, RPI (A), LJP (Ram Vilas), JD(U) and Independent MLAs extended support to the NDPP-BJP alliance for an opposition less government.

NDPP president Neiphiu Rio took oath as the chief minister of Nagaland for the fifth term on Tuesday.

