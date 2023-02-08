JEE-Main result out, 20 score perfect 100

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

As many as 20 students scored perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main’s January edition, the result of which was declared on Tuesday.

All candidates with 100 NTA score are male. Fourteen of them are from the general category, four from the OBC-NCL (non-creamy layer) and one each from the general-EWS and SC categories. The exams were held from January 24 to February 1. The session 1 of JEE-Main 2023 witnessed the highest-ever attendance at 95.8 per cent. The session 2 will be held from April 6-12. The registration for the session 2 commenced today and will conclude on March 7.

The National Testing Agency, which conducts the exam, said the result of 50 students was withheld as they were under scrutiny. It said the ranks of the candidates would be released after taking into consideration the results of both sessions.