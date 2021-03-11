Jet Airways get security clearance

PTI

New Delhi, May 8

The Union Home Ministry has granted security clearance to Jet Airways as it plans to re-launch commercial flights over the next few months, according to an official document.

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoters of Jet Airways. The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019.

Last Thursday, the airline conducted its test flight to and from the Hyderabad airport in a step towards obtaining the air operator certificate.

A letter sent by the civil aviation ministry to the airline on May 6 informed it about the grant of the security clearance by the Union Home Ministry.

The letter said, it is “directed to refer to your application… to convey security clearance for change in shareholding pattern of the company/firm, for scheduled operator permit, on the basis of security clearance received from the Ministry of Home Affairs”.