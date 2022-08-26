Jet flight trials on Vikrant from Nov

New Delhi, August 25
The Navy will commence flight trials from the deck of the Vikrant from November this year. The force is targeting to make the 45,000 tonne warship operational by mid-2023.
Vice Admiral SN Ghormade announced that the ship would sail out of Cochin Shipyard after it commissions on September 2. The Russian origin MiG 29K fighter jets will be flown off the deck and will land on it as part of the flight trials to make the warship operational. The long range surface to air missiles would also be installed on the ship, Vice Admiral Ghormade said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September