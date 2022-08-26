Jet flight trials on Vikrant from Nov

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

The Navy will commence flight trials from the deck of the Vikrant from November this year. The force is targeting to make the 45,000 tonne warship operational by mid-2023.

Vice Admiral SN Ghormade announced that the ship would sail out of Cochin Shipyard after it commissions on September 2. The Russian origin MiG 29K fighter jets will be flown off the deck and will land on it as part of the flight trials to make the warship operational. The long range surface to air missiles would also be installed on the ship, Vice Admiral Ghormade said.