Jewellery worth Rs 1.45 lakh recovered from man's stomach in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, May 6

The Chennai police recovered jewellery worth Rs 1.45 lakh on Thursday from the stomach of a 32-year-old man who swallowed it with biryani during the Eid celebrations at a friend's residence on May 3.

The man along with his girlfriend was invited by a friend for Eid celebrations at her home. The host noticed that jewellery including a diamond necklace, a gold chain, and a diamond pendant worth Rs 1.45 lakh went missing from her home after the celebrations.

The woman lodged a complaint against the man, suspecting him to be behind the crime at the Virugambakkam police station.

The man, who was drunk during the Eid party, confessed to the crime on interrogation, said police.

After being scanned at a private medical centre, doctors gave him enema to retrieve the swallowed jewellery from his stomach.

After recovering the jewels, the woman withdrew her complaint and said she didn't want to proceed with the case.

A senior officer with the Virugambakkam police station told IANS that as the woman had withdrawn the complaint, the identity of the persons involved in the crime and the complainant could not be revealed.

IANS