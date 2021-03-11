Jharkhand IAS officer and husband had huge cash in accounts, transferred to CA: ED

The ED said it has seized over Rs 17.79 crore in cash from the residential and office premises of the chartered accountant

Jharkhand IAS officer and husband had huge cash in accounts, transferred to CA: ED

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Ranchi, May 8

Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal and her husband received “huge” cash deposits—to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore—over and above her salary in their accounts, during the period she faced charges of irregularities while being posted as the DM of various districts in the state, the ED has said.

The federal agency also told a special PMLA court in Ranchi that the IAS officer allegedly transferred Rs 16.57 lakh from her “personal account” to those controlled or owned by her CA Suman Kumar.

Kumar was arrested on Saturday for alleged money laundering in a case linked to alleged fraud of MGNREGA money.

The 39-year-old was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate from Ranchi after the agency conducted multi-city raids against him, Singhal, her businessman husband Abhishek Jha and others, on May 6.

The special court sent him to ED custody till May 11.

The ED said it has seized over Rs 17.79 crore in cash from the residential and office premises of the chartered accountant.

Officials had deployed machines to count the cash haul and photos and videos of this exercise was widely shared over social media.

The overall cash seizure after these raids, as per the agency, stands at Rs 19.31 crore with seizure also being made from another location in Ranchi.

Seeking Kumar’s custody, the agency in its remand note said, the CA was “withholding” information regarding the source of the cash seized from his house and was not disclosing the “actual owner” of the cash.

The agency alleged in the court document that Singhal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2000 batch, used funds that were deposited in “cash” in her banks accounts while she served as DC of three districts during 2007-2013, to purchase life insurance policies.

The ED investigation pertains to a money laundering case in which former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government, Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, was arrested by the agency on June 17, 2020 from West Bengal after he was booked by the agency under the PMLA in 2012 after studying the FIRs of the state vigilance bureau against him.

Sinha was booked by the vigilance bureau under criminal sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to cheating and corruption for allegedly defrauding public money and investing it in his own name as well as in the name of his family members while working as junior engineer from April 1, 2008 to March 21, 2011.

The said money was earmarked for the execution of government projects under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) in Khunti district, the agency had earlier said.

Sinha told the ED that “he paid 5 per cent commission (out of the defrauded funds) to the district administration.” During the period, the ED said in the latest note, various charges of “irregularities” were made against Singhal while she served as the deputy commissioner/district magistrate of Chatra, Khunti and Palamu between 2007 and 2013.

“Hence, the account statements of Smt Pooja Singhal was called from various banks and financial institutions. The accounts of Smt Pooja Singhal and Shri Abhishek Jha, husband of Smt Pooja Singhal is having huge cash deposits to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore during the same crime period,” the ED alleged.

She served as the DC of Khunti district between February 16, 2009 and July 19, 2010, the alleged crime period for which Sinha is being probed.

It added that the cash deposited in different financial years were “over and above” the salary of Singhal.

The IAS officer, the ED said, purchased 13 policies and paid premium of Rs 80.81 lakh between 2005 and 2006 and 2012-13 fiscal and later “closed them (policies) pre-maturely and received closure amount of Rs 84.64 lakh.” The agency said out of this amount, Singhal “transferred” Rs 3.96 lakh from her account to that of Kumar in 2015.

It said another amount of over Rs 6.39 lakh from the said closure funds was transferred in 2016 to the account of Santosh Crusher Metal Works, a partnership firm incorporated by Kumar and where the CA’s father is a partner.

The agency said a third amount of Rs 6.22 lakh was transferred by her in 2017 to a company called Radhey Shyam Explosives Pvt. Ltd.

“All three accounts were related to Suman Kumar. The total amount transferred from her (Singhal’s) personal account to these accounts is Rs 16.57 lakh,” the ED told the court.

The agency is soon expected to summon the bureaucrat and her husband to further record their statements in the case.

The agency is also looking at the business transactions and other finances of a multi-speciality hospital based in Ranchi which is allegedly managed by Singhal’s husband.

ED officials had earlier said they seized a number of “incriminating documents that indicate political and higher bureaucracy links with alleged illegal mining activities in the state” during the raids.

#ED

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Haryana

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

3
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

4
Himachal

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Assembly gate in Dharamsala

5
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

6
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Comment Military matters

The 'Prince of Gocchi', in Jhajjar

8
Nation

CBI raids Amargarh AAP MLA over Rs 40 cr loan 'fraud'; Rs 16L, papers seized

9
Haryana

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

10
Patiala

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Don't Miss

View All
Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Top News

Two arrested with IED packed with 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village, possible terror attack foiled

Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

Development comes three days after four people were arrested...

SFJ’s Gurpatwant Pannun booked in case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

SFJ’s Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

Himachal borders sealed | Police add Section 13 of Unlawful ...

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Cyclone Asani to intensify into severe cyclone; unlikely to make landfall

It will intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over ...

Value of vote of MPs likely to go down to 700 from 708 in July presidential elections

Value of vote of MPs likely to go down to 700 from 708 in July presidential elections

Due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Ka...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Inderbir Singh Nijjar elected as head of Chief Khalsa Diwan

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Plan to conserve rare, endangered bird species in Delhi-NCR

Plan to conserve rare, endangered bird species in Delhi-NCR

BJYM leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga not new to controversy

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Revising timings, restricting outdoor activities: NCR schools take steps as mercury soars

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA