Jharkhand IAS officer fails to appear before ED

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

Ater the ED asked Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan to appear before it by 4 pm today for his questioning and recording a statement under provisions of the PMLA as part of its investigation linked to an alleged illegal land sale, he sought a fresh date saying he is not in Ranchi now.

Ranjan’s lawyer said he would return to the state capital on Saturday evening.

The officer had initially been asked to appear before ED on April 21 at the Ranchi office. Ranjan appealed for deferment of its summons beyond April 21. The ED had rejected his plea and asked him to ensure the deposition by 4 pm on Friday.