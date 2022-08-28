Jharkhand political crisis: BJP attacks CM Hemant Soren over ‘picnic’, says he has lost majority

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, August 28

Amid the suspense over the fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and accompanying speculations over his move in case he is disqualified from the Assembly, opposition BJP today lashed out over his yesterday’s “picnic” with UPA MLAs supporting his government —a move seen as a show of strength by the Soren.

BJP leader Babulal Marandi said the CM was busy enjoying while the entire state machinery was at a standstill. Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, who has kept up the heat against the CM during this entire episode, also slammed him over the “picnic” while former minister Bhanu Pratap Shahi demanded his resignation.

The Election Commission (EC) is said to have recommended his disqualification as an MLA under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. However, Governor Ramesh Bais is yet to officially communicate his order. Reports suggest the Governor is “deliberating legal aspects” and may make an official announcement on Monday.

In case Soren loses his seat in the Assembly because of the mining lease extension case against him, the buzz is he may hand over the CM’ reins to wife Kalpana Soren—somewhat on the lines of Bihar when RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was faced with a similar situation.

There are reports of celebrations in Kalpana’s village in Odisha—a state that recently sent Droupadi Murmu to the Rashtrapati Bhavan as the first tribal constitutional head of the country.

“Like all regional parties, he may like to keep the control (of JMM) within the family. He can hand over to his father, Shibu Soren, who at 78 years of age may not be inclined. The buzz is that Kalpana may be next in line, whether allies and other MLAs will support his choice remains to be seen. In case he is allowed to contest and loses this seat, then there will be no problem,” sources said.

Apparently, Soren is also considering moving the Supreme Court in case the Governor accepts EC’s recommendation.

Incidentally, Rabri Devi became CM after Lalu Prasad was forced to resign following the arrest warrant in corruption charges related to the fodder scam.

Accusing BJP of “using all Central agencies and arms of the government to target opponents,” Soren said he will fight till his last drop of blood. Led by JMM, the ruling UPA too ruled out any resignation, asserting that it has the strength in the Assembly to continue its rule.

As far as the BJP is concerned, party leaders say they are in no hurry to form the government even though “Soren just has the support of 33 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly”.

Holding Soren “directly responsible for current political instability”, Marandi said BJP will not destabilise the government. Sources said the BJP is in a wait and watch situation and will act based on the Governor’s decision. They also dismissed Soren’s statement that 16 BJP MLAs are in touch with him. Meanwhile, speculations over the ruling MLAs being sent to “friendly states” like West Bengal or Chhattisgarh continue to prevail.