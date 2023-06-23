Jill Biden bets on vegetarian cuisine at state dinner for PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

United States First Lady Jill Biden gave a preview of the state dinner she curated especially for PM Narendra Modi in association with guest chef Nina Curtis, an expert in plant-based cuisine, White House executive chef Cris Comerford and executive pastry chef Susie Morrison.

The first course included marinated millet with grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and tangy avocado sauce.

The main course comprised stuffed portobello mushrooms, creamy saffron-infused risotto, sumac-roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yogurt sauce, crisped millet cakes, summer squashes and rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

A dish prepared by chef Nina Curtis for the dinner. PTI

The First Lady and Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo also worked with David Stark Design and Production to arrange a fulfilling guest experience for the dinner. The decor has elements that celebrate the tradition and cultures of both countries.

The main pavilion for the state dinner has been draped in green and saffron, honouring the colours of the Indian flag and the strength and heritage they represent.

“Tomorrow night, guests will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron-coloured flowers at every table — the colours of the Indian flag,” Jill Biden said at a media preview. Imagery of India’s national bird, the peacock, and America’s national bird, the bald eagle, will serve as the backdrop for toasts raised by Biden and PM Modi. Lotus flower is incorporated throughout the decor and tablescapes.