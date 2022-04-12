JNU clash: ABVP members booked

New Delhi: A day after JNU clash over “non-vegetarian food” in the university mess, the police on Monday booked unknown ABVP members. TNS
Dornier’s commercial flight today: Govt
New Delhi: Alliance Air’s made-in-India Dornier 228 aircraft will be deployed for its first commercial passenger operation on the Dibrugarh-Pasighat route on Tuesday.
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts