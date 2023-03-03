JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to Rs 50K for dharnas

New Delhi, March 2
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has withdrawn the rules that stipulated students can face a fine of Rs 50,000 for physical violence, abuse and holding dharna on campus, its Vice Chancellor said on Thursday.
The 10-page document, ‘Rules of discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU’, had laid out punishments for different kinds of acts like protests and forgery, and procedures for proctorial enquiry and recording a statement. The punishment ranged from a fine of Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 or rustication and cancellation of admission.
According to the now-withdrawn rules, a student might face a fine of Rs 50,000 for physical violence, manhandling and abuse towards another student, staff or faculty members.
“I was not aware of such circular. I am in Hubli for some international conference. The chief proctor did not consult me before releasing the document. I was not aware that such document is being drafted. I came to know about it through newspapers. That is why, I have withdrawn it,” Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said.
Students and teachers of the university had condemned the new rules and termed them “draconian”. The JNU Students’ Union had called a meeting of all student organisations on Thursday to discuss the new rules.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud