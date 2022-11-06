Jobs to few, but millions unemployed: Kharge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment, saying the PM is handing out “some thousand” appointment letters when “millions of youth search for jobs”.

Launching a scathing attack, Kharge said Modi came to power with a promise of two crore new jobs every year, but forget creating two crore new well-paying jobs, it took eight years for the BJP-led Centre to even think of filling 10 lakh government vacancies.

“PM Modi is holding ‘Rozgar Melas’, handing out appointment letters, and has addressed the melas giving 75,000 letters in Delhi, 13,000 in Gujarat, and 3,000 in Jammu and Kashmir,” Kharge said.

He said rural India was facing an unprecedented challenge of unemployment and the situation was so desperate that for 40,000 posts under the Agnipath scheme, the government received 35 lakh applications. “For a few thousand posts in Uttar Pradesh, 37 lakh applications were received. Post-graduates and youth having PhDs are applying for jobs well below their qualifications,” he claimed.

“We are still dealing with the disastrous effects of the pandemic on our education system and the resulting learning loss. However, there are still 18,000 vacancies in Central government schools.