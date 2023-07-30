 Join debate, share experiences of Manipur visit: Anurag Thakur to Opposition : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Join debate, share experiences of Manipur visit: Anurag Thakur to Opposition

Join debate, share experiences of Manipur visit: Anurag Thakur to Opposition

Union minister accuses opposition members of running away from discussion in Parliament when government had offered a debate on the ethnic violence

Join debate, share experiences of Manipur visit: Anurag Thakur to Opposition

Anurag Thakur. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, July 30

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday urged the opposition MPs who returned from Manipur to join a discussion in Parliament on the ethnic violence in the northeastern state and share their experiences from the visit.

The Union information and broadcasting minister accused the opposition members of running away from discussion in Parliament when the government had offered a debate on the ethnic violence in the state after the Monsoon session began on July 20.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made a strong statement on the atrocities against women in Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh before the Parliament convened for the current session.

“It is my appeal to the opposition members to tell the entire nation how Manipur used to burn for six months under Congress rule, hundreds of lives would be lost and yet no home minister or prime minister made any statement in Parliament,” Thakur said.

The opposition has been demanding a statement from the prime minister on the Manipur violence in both Houses of Parliament, a demand rejected by the government.

In a bid to force a statement from the PM, the opposition parties have moved a motion for no-confidence against the government, which has been admitted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

However, a date for taking up the no-confidence motion is yet to be announced.

#Anurag Thakur #Manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Heavy rain, flooding likely in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana on August 2-3: Met Dept

2
Haryana

Gurugram: Residents told to pay for U-turn built by NHAI

3
Jalandhar

Spicejet, Star Air to launch flights from Adampur to 5 destinations

4
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

5
Chandigarh

Dowry case: Non-bailable warrant issued against int’l golfer after he fails to appear in court

6
J & K

Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched

7
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

8
Punjab

Punjab: Go for alternative crops if paddy re-transplantation not possible by August first week, suggest experts

9
Chandigarh

Doubling of parking fees for outstation vehicles will be challenged: AAP

10
Nation

Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

Don't Miss

View All
Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Top News

20 killed in blast at political party’s meeting in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

44 killed in suicide blast at Islamic party’s meeting in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

12-kg explosives used in blast | Rescue workers fear mumber ...

Manipur issue may create security problem for nation; early solution needed: opposition bloc INDIA

Manipur issue may create security problem for nation; early solution needed: opposition bloc INDIA

A delegation of the non-BJP coalition, which visited Manipur...

Join debate, share experiences of Manipur visit: Anurag Thakur to Opposition

Join debate, share experiences of Manipur visit: Anurag Thakur to Opposition

Union minister accuses opposition members of running away fr...

BBMB sets new power generation record of 625.26 lakh units in a single day

BBMB sets new power generation record of 625.26 lakh units in a single day

During torrential rains in the month of July, BBMB had succe...

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...


Cities

View All

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Change of river course near Sabhra village keeps admn, residents on toes

Amritsar civic body removes illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall

Canine menace: Visitors a harried lot as dogs roam freely in DAC

Protests in Amritsar, Jalandhar over violence in Manipur

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Ropar police arrest inter-state drug smuggler, recover one kg heroin

48 PIS trainees rushed to hospital after lizard scare

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Carry out restoration work in accordance with city’s heritage character, say experts

Man gets 5 yrs in POCSO case

Ensure 5 per cent quota to specially-abled candidates in educational institutes: HC to Delhi Govt

Ensure 5 per cent quota to specially-abled candidates in educational institutes: HC to Delhi Govt

Three cases registered over violence during Muharram processions in west Delhi

Fire breaks out at shoes manufacturing factory in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar

Delhi: 3 schoolgoing boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Spicejet, Star Air to launch flights from Adampur to 5 destinations

3 held with 100-gm heroin, arms

Looking forward: ‘Drainage officials managing waters in non-technical way’

2 LED TVs, gas cylinders stolen from government school

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

NRI’s house theft case cracked

Four of interstate gang supplying weapons held

Thousands bid farewell to legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda

Family tries to keep Ishmeet’s legacy alive

Relative held for Patiala double murder

Relative held for Patiala double murder

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking Rs 10K bribe

Singer enthrals at YPS cultural extravaganza

Car carrying illegal liquor overturns