Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Bengaluru, April 16
In a jolt to the ruling BJP ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who was denied ticket to contest the polls, tendered his resignation as MLA on Sunday.
The oppostion Congress quickly extended him an invitation to join the party.
Shettar’s decision came after the BJP’s Central leadership made it clear that he would not be accommodated this time.
He submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district.
The last-ditch efforts of senior party leaders, including BJP’s election in-charge for Karnataka Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday to persuade the Hubli-Dharwad Central MLA to change his mind paid no fruits as he quit as a legislator today.
Shettar, a former state BJP president and a six-time MLA had on Saturday said he would resign as an MLA and also part ways with the saffron party after a three-decade long association.
The 67-year-old reiterated that he was firm on contesting the elections.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad said his party would welcome Shettar in case he wishes to join it.
Describing Shettar as an “honest CM”, Hariprasad said there was no allegation against him during his tenure at the helm.
BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said senior BJP leaders had made efforts to “keep him in the party”.
There was no “conspiracy” behind the party’s decision to not field him this time, Kateel said in response to a reporter’s question.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...