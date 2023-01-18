Joshimath: Survey of houses with cracks begins

As the crisis in subsidence-hit Joshimath deepens, the Chamoli district administration on Tuesday began a survey of the damaged buildings in JP Colony
A majority of houses in the colony, which is located in one of the worst-hit areas of Joshimath, are single-storey buildings with roofs made of tin sheets
JP Colony houses employees of Vishnu Prayag hydro-electricity project and the residential buildings here are made of light construction material. PTI
‘NTPC go back’
Joshimath residents are calling for the NTPC to shut down its activities
They allege that one of its projects contributed to subsidence in Chamoli district
Billboards and posters with the slogan ‘NTPC go back’ have come up in Joshimath.
