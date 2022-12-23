Journalist Siddique Kappan granted bail in PMLA case by Allahabad High Court, to walk out of jail after 2 years

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 23

Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench on Friday granted bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested in connection with Prevention of Money Laundering Act case lodged by Enforcement Directorate, as per reports.

Kappan moved high court after Lucknow Sessions Court denied him bail.

He has already been granted bail in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case by the Supreme Court.

A single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh granted him bail.

The verdict has paved way for Kappan’s release after 2 years.

Kappan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in October 2020 and charged under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), while he was on his way with three others to Hathras in the state following the death of a young Dalit woman who was allegedly gang raped.

