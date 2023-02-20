JP Nadda begins mega poll outreach in Karnataka today

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 19

Epicentre of the 2022 hijab row Udupi, JDS bastion Hassan and late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s 1978 comeback seat Chikkamagaluru are on BJP president JP Nadda’s itinerary for a mega political outreach in election-bound Karnataka.

The careful choice of locations for Nadda’s three-day visit to the state, starting today, reflects the ruling BJP’s electoral strategy going forward. Nadda has public rallies scheduled in coastal Udupi on February 20 and Belur on February 21, the day he will also attend a bike rally at Chikmagalur, an Assembly segment the BJP has been winning since 2004. BJP general secretary CT Ravi represents it in the Karnataka Assembly at present. Nadda’s visit to Udupi is expected to impact three coastal districts of Karnataka, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttar Kannada, famed as the BJP’s laboratory for Hindutva.

In the 2018 state elections, these coastal districts had rewarded the BJP generously and decimated the Congress, which had in 2013 polls won 13 of the region’s 19 Assembly seats. In 2018, however, the opposite happened. The BJP wrested 16 of the 19 seats in these three regions winning all five Assembly seats of Udupi by landslide margins.

This time too, saffron ranks are pinning hopes of electoral dividends from Udupi, which was the location of the polarising 2022 hijab row that flared up after some Muslim students of an Udupi government college protested prevention of campus entry in hijabs. With his Belur visit, Nadda hopes to dent the JDS a little in Hassan, where the HD Deve Gowda-led party had bagged six of the seven seats in 2018, barring the Hassan Assembly segment which the BJP had won.

Chikkamagaluru, the third halt of Nadda, is an equally politically important segment, with some Congress leaders this time even urging former CM Siddharamaiah to contest from here to end the jinx of loss. Chikkamagaluru had signalled a national revival for the Congress in 1978, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had contested and won the Lok Sabha bypoll from here. Her win scripted Congress party’s resurrection after the dark days of Emergency.

