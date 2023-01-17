JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024; Amit Shah says party will win bigger mandate than 2019

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 17

Bilaspur-born Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday became the third incumbent BJP chief to get an extension of tenure, after Lal Krishna Advani and Amit Shah.

The BJP national executive passed a unanimous resolution today extending Nadda’s tenure till June 2024.

Elected as BJP chief in January 20, 2020, Nadda’s three year tenure as per the BJP constitution was to end this month.

Announcing the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP, under Nadda, won 73 of 120 state assembly bypolls, managed the highest strike rate in the last Bihar poll, won Maharashtra with NDA constituent Shiv Sena in the last state poll, got re-elected in Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Goa and recently in Gujarat, Shah said.

He said Nadda’s leadership of the party helped convert Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and charisma into votes and set a shining example of organisational response to once in a century Covid pandemic.

Shah credited Nadda with galvanising the party and helping the country get past the Covid hurdle.

“Under Nadda ji’s leadership we are confident of bagging a bigger mandate than 2019 with PM Modi to be re-elected,” said Shah, describing “Mera booth sabse mazboot” and Vijay Sankalp Sabhas as the biggest contributions of Nadda to the party.

The resolution granting extension to Nadda was proposed by defence minister Rajnath Singh and passed unanimously today.

Shah said the extension was necessitated as the party was yet to conclude its membership campaign without which holding the president’s election is difficult.

“BJP is the most democratic party which has followed the tradition of elections from the booth to the national president’s post since Jan Sangh days,” Shah said.

He said the party followed precedence to approve extension for JP Nadda.