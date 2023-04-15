JPC only way forward in Adani case: Cong

New Delhi, April 14
The Congress on Friday raised the issue of Adani Group’s alleged China links and said the only way forward was a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe to look into all relevant aspects of the matter.
The Opposition party’s statement came after a director in PMC Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Morris Chang, whose nationality triggered a row, declared that he was a Taiwanese citizen.
