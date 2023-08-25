 Judiciary, Executive in an overdrive to deliver, scene in Legislature 'dismal': Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Judiciary, Executive in an overdrive to deliver, scene in Legislature 'dismal': Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Judiciary, Executive in an overdrive to deliver, scene in Legislature 'dismal': Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dhankhar was presiding over the 25th annual convocation of New Delhi Institute of Management

Judiciary, Executive in an overdrive to deliver, scene in Legislature 'dismal': Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses during the 25th annual convocation of the New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM), in New Delhi on August 25, 2023. @VPIndia/PTI



PTI

New Delhi, August 25

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday lamented that while the Judiciary and the Executive are in an overdrive to deliver, the scene in the Legislature is “dismal”.

He also said while people in the political arena have all the rights to do politics, politicians must rise above party lines when it comes to nation’s development.

Presiding over the 25th annual convocation of the New Delhi Institute of Management here, Dhankhar said the country’s justice system is very robust and performs at the highest level.

“Our Executive headed by the prime minister is delivering. We are having roads, railways, penetration of technology, we have world class structures. But when it comes to the Legislature, your representatives, the scene is dismal. As chairman, Rajya Sabha, I don’t see debate, dialogue, discussion. I see disruption,” he lamented.

He told the students that they will have to create a system where those who deliver, those who vindicate their work, those who live up to constitutional expectations are appreciated.

He said people will have to speak up against those who fail to fulfil their mandate to deliver.

When the Supreme Court and the Executive are delivering, why should the legislature fail, he asserted.

“You know the status of the Supreme Court, you’re happy that whatever be the difficulty, our Supreme Court delivers in the interest of the nation. The Executive is in overdrive to achieve achievements for you. Why should the Legislature fail? Take a note of it,” he said.

Referring to the issue of governance, the vice president said the country’s power corridors were once infested with power brokers and wheeler-dealers.

“Those power corridors have been sanitised. The institution of power brokers is dead, it can never revive,” he said.

Transparency and accountability, Dhankhar said, are the hallmark of governance.

“All this for one good reason—There is zero accommodation for corruption,” he noted.

In an apparent reference to certain opposition leaders, he asked if someone is booked for transgression of laws, corruption or crime, should he take to streets or go to a court.

#Jagdeep Dhankhar #Rajya Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

2
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

3
Nation

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

4
Chandigarh

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

5
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

6
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

7
World

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

9
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

10
Chandigarh

Homemaker’s contribution no less than that of skilled worker: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

Manipur Ethnic Violence: SC transfers 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam

Manipur ethnic violence: Supreme Court transfers 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam

Victims and witnesses in these cases will be at liberty to g...

Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters, seeks action taken on drugs

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

Hits out at the CM for the ‘breaking down of law and order s...

AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang accuses BJP of trying ...

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and ro...

Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses

Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses

To also increase the amount of savings international student...


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Monsoon fury: Little relief, Tarn Taran in deep waters

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Threat letters to Sikhs in Pak condemned

Jathedar condemns threat letters to Sikhs in Pakistan

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi washed away

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa’s son accused of assaulting university student

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

PM degree row: SC refuses to entertain Kejriwal’s plea against High Court order in defamation case filed by Gujarat University

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first level checking of EVMs

Cyber fraudsters dupe Faridabad resident of Rs 39 lakh, arrested

Man seeks justice for sons

Suicide by brothers in Jalandhar: Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Jalandhar West AAP MLA appears in court

Monsoon fury: Houses develop cracks in Mukerian, pose threat to villagers' lives

Ludhiana girl shot dead by friend in US; family waits for her body

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Patiala: Punjabi University students allege wrong marking of answer sheets, hold protest

Patiala: Punjabi University students allege wrong marking of answer sheets, hold protest

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT