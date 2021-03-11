Judiciary must use state-of-art technology: PM

New Delhi, April 30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated the need to use state-of-the-art technology in the judiciary, saying the government considered the possibilities of technology in the judicial system as an essential part of the Digital India mission.
The Prime Minister appealed to the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of high courts to take this forward.
Addressing the 39th joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices here, the PM said, “The e-courts project is being implemented today in mission mode.” Giving an example of success of digital transactions in India, he said such transactions were becoming common in small towns and even in villages. “Out of all digital transactions that took place in the world last year, 40 per cent of them took place in India,” he said.
