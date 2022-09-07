Jumbos enter Bengal military hospital

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Three elephants “visited” a military hospital at Binnaguri, in the northern part of West Bengal. The tuskers didn't cause any harm, officials said, adding that while it was normal to spot elephants in Binnaguri, it was unusual to see them at the hospital. TNS

Rs 1,200 cr drugs seized from 2 Af nationals

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have seized 312.5 kg of methamphetamine and 10 kg of heroin worth over Rs 1,200 crore in the international market following the recent arrest of two Afghan nationals, officials said. The Special Cell officials said it had now been established that it was a narco-terror case and a separate case under the UAPA had been registered.