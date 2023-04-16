‘Jungle raj, mafia raj’: Opposition targets BJP-led Centre over killing of Atiq Ahmad

PTI

New Delhi, April 16

“Jungle raj” and “mafia raj” were some of the words used to describe Uttar Pradesh and even India by opposition leaders on Sunday as they hit out at the BJP-led government over the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother in front of policemen and media in Prayagraj district.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the rule of law as laid down in our country’s Constitution is paramount.

“Criminals should be given the harshest punishment, but it should be under the law of the land. Subverting or violating the rule of law and judicial process for any political purpose is dangerous for our democracy,” Ramesh said.

“Whoever does this, or gives protection to those who do such acts, should also be held responsible and the law should be strictly enforced on them,” he said.

It should be our collective endeavour to ensure that the judicial system and rule of law is at all times honoured in letter and spirit, Ramesh said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said stringent action should be taken against those involved in the incident.

“Jungle Raj under BJP Yogi govt in UP. Its USP: Encounter killings, Bulldozer politics & patronising criminals. Enforce rule of law; apprehend perpetrators & punish them stringently,” he said in a tweet

TMC MP Mouha Moitra said the country has been turned into “mafia raj”.

“BJP has turned India into a mafia republic. I will say it here, I will say it abroad, I will say it everywhere because it is the truth. 2 men in custody shot dead in front of a zillion policemen & cameras - this is the death of the rule of law,” she said.

Moitra also said that she can even believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got the shooting done simply to “deflect attention” from repercussions to the Satyapal Malik interview.

“Nothing, just nothing, is beyond this government,” she said.

The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.