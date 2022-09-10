Junks plea for Nupur's arrest

New Delhi, September 9
The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking directions to the authorities to arrest suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
“This may sound simple and innocuous but it has far reaching consequences. The court should circumspect while issuing directions. We would suggest you withdraw it,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit told petitioner advocate Abu Sohel.
As Sohel withdrew his petition, the Bench ordered it to be “dismissed as withdrawn”. Sohel alleged that no action has been taken against Nupur by the police despite several complaints against her.
