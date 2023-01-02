Just 0.94% international arrivals test positive for Covid-19

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 1

The results of 2 per cent random testing of international arrivals which began in late December reveal that the Covid-19 positivity rate is currently at a low of 0.94 per cent. So far, 1,716 international flights have been screened and 5,666 samples taken.

“Only 54 samples have come back positive, which is 0.94 per cent positivity rate,” a Health Ministry source said. The data was shared on Saturday at a high-level review meeting of Covid status taken by PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister. Travellers arriving from China, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Japan and Hong Kong started uploading their RT-PCR negative reports on Air Suvidha portal from today. Revised travel guidelines issued on December 29 mandate these travellers to undergo mandatory pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted not longer than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey).

Health Ministry officials said 500 samples were currently undergoing genome sequencing tests at national lab networks to detect any potential mutation in the currently circulating Omicron subvariant BF.7, which is driving the Chinese surge, with four cases already detected in India.

The sequence will reveal if the circulating virus is more virulent than the Delta variant that wreaked havoc in May 2020. The government has said its medical infrastructure will not prove inadequate so far as the variant circulating is not more virulent than Delta.