Justice Chandrachud-led Bench to hear election 'freebies' matter

New Delhi, August 24

Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay’s PIL against poll-eve freebies promised by parties will now be heard by a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India said on Wednesday.

After deliberating on various suggestions, including setting up a panel to examine the issue, a three-judge Bench led by CJI Ramana said it should be heard by a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud as he was part of the Bench that earlier pronounced a verdict on freebies.

“Those in opposition today can come into power tomorrow and they will have to manage this. So, things like freebies, which can destroy the economy, have to be looked into and I just cannot pass a mandamus. There needs to be a debate,” the CJI noted.

On behalf of Upadhyay, senior advocate Vikas Singh said, “I was suggesting a retired Supreme Court judge head the committee like Justice Lodha...” “A person who retires or is going to retire has no value in this country,” said the CJI, who is scheduled to demit office on August 26. As Singh said, “It is the personality of the person concerned which impacts,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested that a constitutional body should head such a panel.

“Why doesn’t the Government of India form a committee to study this issue?” wondered the CJI. On behalf of the Election Commission, senior counsel Arvind Datar said if something was there in the manifesto, can it be called a freebie.

