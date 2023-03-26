Justice Diwaker sworn in as Allahabad HC chief justice

Prayagraj, March 26
Justice Pritinker Diwaker was sworn in as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court on Sunday. He was administered the oath of office by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in the courtroom of the chief justice.
During the ceremony, all the judges of the court, including the Lucknow bench, and most of the lawyers were present.
The governor was given a guard of honour in the court compound on her arrival.
In a notification dated March 24, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice Diwaker as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.
Till now, Justice Diwaker was working as the acting chief justice of the court.
Born on November 22, 1961, Justice Diwaker graduated from Durgawati University, Jabalpur. He was enrolled as an advocate in the year 1984 and has dealt with constitutional, civil and criminal matters. He also worked as standing counsel for SAIL, SBI, Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDBI, among others.
He was designated as a senior advocate by the High Court of Chhattisgarh in January 2005. He was a member of the Madhya Pradesh State Bar Council for seven years and of the State Bar Council of Chhattisgarh for five years.
Subsequently, he was elevated as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court on March 31, 2009. Justice Diwaker was transferred to the Allahabad High Court on October 3, 2018, and appointed its acting chief justice on February 13, 2023.
