Justice DY Chandrachud-led Bench holds court till 9.10 pm

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 30

On the last working day before the Dussehra vacation commencing next week, a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud heard cases till 9.10 pm, i.e., for 10 hours and 40 minutes. Justice Chandrachud is expected to succeed Justice UU Lalit as the Chief Justice of India in November this year.

The Supreme Court Benches normally assemble at 10.30 am and rise at 4 pm with a lunch break between 1 pm and 2 pm Monday to Friday, except holidays.

The Bench – which also included Justice Hima Kohli – heard all the cases on board before rising at 9.10 pm.

“Happy holidays everyone. We are very happy that we could hear you all… Thankful to our patient court staff. We thank all our staff…all peons… all staff... Thank you,” Justice Chandrachud said before rising.

Earlier, Justice Lalit had on July 15 commenced hearing of cases before the Bench led by him at 9.30 am, instead of the usual 10.30 am timing followed by all judges.

“Ideally, we should sit at 9 in the morning. I have always said that if our children can go to school at 7 in the morning, why can’t we come to court at 9?” Justice Lalit had commented.

If courts were to commence hearings at 9 am and carry on till 11.30 am, followed by a half-an-hour break and then they could reassemble at 12 pm and carry on till 2 pm, he had said, adding, “You would get time to do more things in the evening.”