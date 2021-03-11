Justice LN Rao, who acted in films and TV serials, given warm send-off by judges, lawyers

Justice Rao was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016

File photo of Justice L Nageswara Rao.

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

Justice L Nageswara Rao—who acted in many films and TV serials as a young man – was given a warm send-off by judges and lawyers on Friday.

“Judges are not monks and work pressure sometimes gets to them as well,” Justice Rao, the fifth senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, said on the last working day.

Justice Rao – who was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016 -- would formally demit office on June 7.

It was a revelation of sorts for many lawyers when some of the lawyers said Justice Rao had acted in films.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Attorney General KK Venugopal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh and many other senior lawyers wished him a healthy, happy and active life.

“I have been a member of this Bar for 22 years and it is all your love and affection that have made my job very easy. I had a very smooth ride. Thank you very much. Even today I feel that that side (advocates’) is much better than this side and given a chance, I would be there for my lifetime. Thank you very much. It has been a good sojourn for me. I have learnt from brother and sister judges and I hope that I live up to your expectations because I am from this Bar,” said Justice Rao, the seventh in the history of the Supreme Court to be directly elevated from the Bar.

Describing his tenure of more than six years as a judge a “good sojourn”, he apologised to those with whom he was unintentionally harsh during court proceedings.

“If I have been harsh in the court and if I have hurt somebody, I apologise for that. Please understand that the job is such that we have to decide in favour of one person and there would be the other side who would definitely not be happy with what we did. And the pressure of work sometimes gets to us because we are not monks. I know that I have raised my voice a few times at least to drown the voices of lawyers,” Justice Rao said.

The CJI indicated that Justice Rao would be heading the Hyderabad international arbitration centre after demitting office.

An LL.B. from Nagarjuna University, Guntur, Justice Rao got enrolled as an advocate in 1982 at the Bar Council of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He shifted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court and remained there till December 1994. From January 1995 to May 2016, he practiced as a lawyer at the Supreme Court and became a senior advocate and then Additional Solicitor General.

